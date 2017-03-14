Tel: 516-302-1090 Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Google Plus Icon
 
Title Insurance: Do You Know What You’re Paying For?

By Warren Goldberg, on March 14th, 2017

Title Insurance: Do you know what you’re paying for?  Most borrowers don’t.

Michael Haltman, President of Hallmark Abstract Services in Jericho, New York recently published an article which explains title insurance, what it is, and why borrowers need it.

 

Click here to read his article, Title Insurance: Do You Know What You’re Paying For?

 

 

Warren Goldberg is President of Mortgage Wealth Advisors, a Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist®, and a published author. His interviews include Blog-Talk Radio, Newsday, The Daily News, Anton Press, and the Long Island Herald. Since 1992, he’s been sharing his financial knowledge and wealth-building strategies, including how to properly use your mortgage as a financial tool. His clients regularly express their trust and appreciation by recommending friends and family call when in need of mortgage, real estate, and financial guidance.

